June 13, 2019 3:37 pm

Edmonton Oilers kick off 7-game preseason at home against Winnipeg

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Andrej Sekera (2), Matthew Benning (83) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate Benning's goal against the New Jersey Devils during second period NHL action at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
The Edmonton Oilers will kick off the 2019 preseason on Sept. 16 in Edmonton as they host the Winnipeg Jets.

The schedule was released on Thursday and features a total of seven games. (Full schedule below)

After hosting the Jets, the team will head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back series against the west coast team.

The first Battle of Alberta will take place on Sept. 20, when the Flames come to town.

The preseason ends on Sept. 28, when the Oilers head to Calgary to take on the Flames.

The Oilers said information on tickets for all home games would be released in July.

The Oilers finished their 2018-19 season with a 35-38-9 record, placing them 7th in the Pacific Division.

Oilers pre-season schedule

Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Rogers Place – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 @ Vancouver Canucks – Rogers Arena – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks – Rogers Place – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Calgary Flames – Rogers Place – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 vs. Arizona Coyotes – Rogers Place – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26 @ Winnipeg Jets – Bell MTS Place – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Calgary Flames – Scotiabank Saddledome – 7:00 p.m.

