1 apprehended in Simcoe St investigation: London police

London police say one person has been apprehended after officers were called to the block of 400 Simcoe Street Thursday.

Constable Sandasha Bough says officers were called to Simcoe Street, west of Maitland Street, in relation to active weapons investigation around 10:50 a.m.

“There is no risk to public safety, however at the time, we did block off a number of streets just to ensure public safety,” Bough said.

“No injuries in this particular incident… the investigation is ongoing.”

Drivers were advised to avoid the area on Thursday morning, but as of 12 p.m., police have cleared the scene.

Few other details are known.