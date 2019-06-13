17 temperature records tumbled Wednesday as southern B.C. baked in early-June heat

For the second day in a row, the rising mercury sent temperature records tumbling across southern B.C.

Environment Canada says no fewer than a dozen and a half new records were set on Wednesday, one of them 101 years old.

READ MORE: Victoria shatters 121-year-old heat record on Tuesday

“Seventeen records across B.C. for the heat,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga. “It was crazy hot.”

MAP: Click to see new and previous records

The hot spots on the list of new records were Agassiz, Chilliwack and Princeton, where temperatures reached 33 C. In Princeton’s case, that beat a century-old temperature record of 32.8 C, set in 1918.

Hope hit 32.5 C, Merritt and Nanaimo each hit 32 C and Squamish reached 31.4 C.

Other regions to top 30 degrees included Abbotsford at 31.9 C, Pitt Meadows at 31.7 C, White Rock at 30.9 C and Campbell River and Gonzales Point, both hitting 30 C.

READ MORE: 2019 has seen the driest spring on record for some Alberta communities

“I know you’re waking up and saying, ‘Please don’t give me another one of those,'” said Madryga.

WATCH: More extreme weather in Okanagan’s 2019 forecast

“Not as hot [Thursday], still warm, quite warm, and generally sunny but we’ll take the edge off the heat.”

READ MORE: Climate change report warns of more extreme weather events in Alberta

Madryga said the south coast is expected to benefit from a weakening in the flow of hot air from the interior combined with a slight inflow of marine air from the west side of Vancouver Island, moderating temperatures.

The Metro Vancouver area is forecast to see highs of up to 27 on Thursday, with temperatures cooling and some cloud expected to roll in by early Saturday.