Frustrated Quebec flood victim facing charges after car crashes into community centre: police

Quebec provincial police are investigating after they say a 38-year-old man rammed his car into the Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac community centre on Maire Street.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Claude Denis says the man was a flood victim who had gotten into an altercation with public security ministry employees over his file.

According to police, he was apparently asked to leave but returned five minutes later, allegedly slamming his car into the centre.

“I don’t agree with what he did, but somebody’s got to do something to wake up these people because one day, they tell us something and then the next, they tell us something else,” said Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac resident Michelle Ellison.

“Somebody out there has to listen and sit down and pay attention to what we are living here.

“Please respect us and pay attention to us and do something and do it fast.”

Police noted there were children inside the centre at the time as well as public security ministry and Red Cross employees. There were no reported injuries.

“Somebody must have been pushed to their limit. There’s a lot of people that are losing a lot, and I guess everybody just deals with it differently,” said Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac resident Darlene Rattelle.

“The waiting, the not knowing. What are they gonna do?”

The man is expected to appear in St-Jérôme court later in the day on Thursday. He is facing charges of dangerous driving and armed assault.

