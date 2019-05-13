Quebec floods: army will stay to help with cleanup operations

The Canadian Forces have announced they will maintain soldiers in Quebec to help remove sandbags and restore critical infrastructure in communities hit by flooding.

Brig.-Gen. Jennie Carignan told reporters today the Forces have agreed to Quebec’s request to deploy soldiers for a second mandate, this time helping with cleanup operations.

Carignan says that with the crisis stage of flooding over, soldiers will move from protecting property to restoring such infrastructure as city halls, water filtration plants and main roads.

Carignan says there are roughly 100 soldiers across the province assisting in flood relief. She says the army will assess how many soldiers are needed, and for how long, to fulfill the new mandate.

High water levels continue to threaten communities in Quebec and Ontario, but the flooding has largely stabilized or begun to subside.

In northwestern Quebec, authorities fear high water levels in Lake Timiskaming could trigger landslides. The lake feeds into the Ottawa River, which has burst its banks and flooded some communities.

In Pembroke, Ont., which last week declared an emergency as the Ottawa River flooded, authorities announced earlier today that Canadian Forces personnel are no longer needed.

