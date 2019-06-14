5 things to watch for in the Stampeders season opener

The Calgary Stampeders open another CFL season at home, with one main difference this year — they’re defending Grey Cup champions.

Here are five things to watch for in Saturday’s Calgary Stampeders season opener against the Ottawa Redblacks:

Grey Cup rematch: But really in team names only! The Stamps have lost 12 starters from last year’s championship team. Ottawa has lost QB Trevor Harris to Edmonton. Stampeders defence: The best defence in the league from 2018 has been gutted. It’s a new defensive line, a new linebacking group and three new faces on the weak side of the secondary. It’s going to take some time for this defensive group to come together under a new DC Brent Monson. The offensive line: With a preseason injury to Brad Erdos, the depth on the offensive line is thin. That makes former first-round pick Ryan Scevior a first time starter. Stamps receivers: In a recent CFL media poll, the Stampeders were voted to have the strongest receiving corp in the league. Eric Rogers must stay healthy and it could be a huge break out year for Juwan Brescasin. Pressure to win 107th Grey Cup on home soil: Only six teams in CFL history have won the Grey Cup at home. The last team to do it was the 2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Stamps have been to three consecutive Grey Cups, and four of the last five.

