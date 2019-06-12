Aurora motorist charged with stunt driving in Carling Township, Ont.: OPP

A 46-year-old from Aurora, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, police say, after an OPP officer observed a vehicle travelling south in Carling Township on Highway 400 at over 150 km/h — in a posted 100 km/h zone.

According to officers, this is the 25th vehicle that was stopped for stunt driving in the West Parry Sound area in 2019.

The driver’s licence was impounded for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP say.

The driver is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 27.

