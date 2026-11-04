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Ladner Truck overpass strike snarls traffic along Highway 99

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 3:13 pm
1 min read
The overpass was struck in Ladner on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The overpass was struck in Ladner on Wednesday morning. BC Highway Patrol
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The Ladner Trunk overpass on Highway 99 was hit by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning and traffic in the area is now heavily backed up.

BC’s Highway Patrol said a southbound, white Kenworth tractor-trailer hit the overpass near Boundary Bay Airport around 10:30 a.m.

There was visible damage to the overpass when officers arrived on scene, which necessitated a shutdown of both southbound lanes on Highway 99 as well as the Ladner Trunk Road overpass itself, police said.

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BC Highway Patrol is now asking for more information and any dash cam video from the area.

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“We’re working with the BC Ministry of Transportation to ensure that the overpass is safe, and we’re asking drivers to avoid the area because delays will be significant,” Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.

“If you are a witness, and particularly if you have dash-camera video of the events leading up to the collision, please call police.”

The driver of the semi stopped at the scene and police are working with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Two overheight load incidents cause delays in Fraser Valley'
Two overheight load incidents cause delays in Fraser Valley

If anyone was a witness or has dash camera video, call BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and quote file (1004) 2026-1918.

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