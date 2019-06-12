Moncton firefighters stop traffic to rescue feathered family

Firefighters in Moncton recently stopped traffic to help a family in distress and it was anything but a typical rescue.

The rescue performed by a handful of Moncton firefighters at the end of May was a first even for veteran Moncton Captain Charlie Melanson.

“I have been doing this job for 33 years and just when you think you have seen it all there is always something new,” said Melanson.

READ MORE: Ramona the duck returns to downtown Kingston restaurant to raise ducklings

While driving back from a medical call on main street in Moncton, Melanson said the crew spotted a family in distress as they approached a crosswalk on Main Street.

“We were concerned that they were going to get hit,” said Melanson.

Chantalle Leblanc spotted their flashing lights from her downtown office window and was instantly concerned, “I saw the fire truck and obviously you think there is a fire or a disaster or something.”

READ MORE: Five ducklings rescued from sewer grate in West Kelowna

It turned out that she was about to witnesses one of the most heat warming rescues she’s ever seen.

Melanson said waddling right in the middle of the crosswalk, venturing dangerously close to traffic, was a mother duck and her babies trying to get to the marsh nearby.

“You know they want to get to the water right,” Melanson said.

READ MORE: 7 ducklings rescued from shallow trench at Calgary construction site

So, like ducks take to water, those burly firefighters who normally run into burning buildings swooped in to help.

The rescue was captured on video by Lora Dempsey. In it, the crew can be seen blocking traffic with the fire rig, gently coaxing the family of paddlers toward the river.

“There was a little one at the end we called him Geppetto and he couldn’t get up over the curb,” said Melanson.

But they didn’t rush the job and patiently waited for the little guy to catch up, and those family of ducks made it safely to the marsh.

LeBlanc said is was heartwarming to see, “it was very neat to see all those big guys that we take for granted. To see such a great act of kindness from them.”