Five ducklings rescued from sewer grate in West Kelowna

A mother duck was reunited with five of her ducklings this past weekend after staff at a West Kelowna care facility rescued them from a sewer grate.

Kim Young says she noticed the mother duck hovering around a sewer grate at Brookhaven Care Centre. She figures the mother duck must have flown in and recently hatched the ducklings, as the sewer grate is in an enclosed patio area.

Overnight staff counted 11 ducklings, but come Wednesday morning, only five could be accounted for.

“So we started looking and, sure enough, they were lost in that sewer gate, swimming around,” said Young. One of the ducklings had perished.

One care aide lifted the sewer grate, reached in and began rescuing the ducklings.

“Some of the ducklings kept swimming and diving down to get away from his hand,” said Young.

After being rescued and reunited, the mother duck and her ducklings were relocated, with Young shooing them away.

“She was not wanting to move at first,” said Young. “She ended up starting to move and it was awesome.”

Looking back, Young said it was “amazing. We got them back out to their natural habitat. Everyone was super, super happy.”

