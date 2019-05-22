Ramona the duck returns to downtown Kingston restaurant to raise ducklings

A mallard duck has returned to a downtown Kingston restaurant to raise its ducklings this year.

The mother duck chose to nest in a planter mounted on the wall of Northside espresso + kitchen, a restaurant on Princess Street, which is located about 750 metres from the Lake Ontario shore.

READ MORE: Mother of all ducks? Photographer captures stunning image of female duck followed by dozens of ducklings

The owners of the restaurant named the mallard Ramona and say she nested in the same flower pot last year.

The flower box where the duck made its temporary home is about seven feet above the eatery’s patio.

WATCH: Therapy ducks at Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon

On Wednesday, Ramona spent part of the morning coaxing her ducklings to jump to the ground for the journey to the lake.

Luckily, Northside employees were on hand to watch the ducklings as they fell on a soft blanket laid out to cushion their fall.