City warns of ramp closure, traffic disruptions on Calgary’s Crowchild Trail

The City of Calgary is warning drivers of major disruptions to major routes over the next couple of weeks as construction ramps up on Crowchild Trail.

For the upgrading project, workers will reconfigure westbound 10 Avenue S.W. to northbound Crowchild Trail ramp.

From June 13 at 10 p.m. to June 28 at 5 a.m., the westbound 10 Avenue S.W. to northbound Crowchild Trail ramp will be closed.

After that is done, the newly-reconfigured westbound 10 Avenue S.W. ramp will temporarily merge onto the right-hand side of Crowchild Trail, according to the city.

The westbound Bow Trail to northbound Crowchild Trail ramp will continue to come up into its own lane on the far left-hand side of Crowchild Trail as it does now, the city explained in a news release on Wednesday.

By the end of summer, both ramps will be reconfigured and the 10 Avenue S.W. merge condition onto Crowchild Trail will be eliminated.

Traffic from the 10 Avenue S.W. and Bow Trail ramps will join together and enter northbound Crowchild Trail as a dedicated, added right-hand lane, the city said.

Detour options

For westbound 10 Avenue traffic travelling north on Crowchild Trail:

northbound 14 Street → westbound Memorial Drive → northbound Crowchild Trail note: The city will be modifying green light time along 14 Street N. to accommodate more traffic

westbound Bow Trail → southbound 26 Street → eastbound 17 Avenue → northbound Crowchild Trail

For eastbound Bow Trail traffic travelling north on Crowchild Trail:

Continue on eastbound Bow Trail → northbound 16 Street → westbound Bow Trail → northbound Crowchild Trail