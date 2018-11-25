near-miss calgary
November 25, 2018 9:11 pm

Dash cam video captures near-miss on Crowchild Trail in Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Video shows a vehicle sliding in front of oncoming traffic on Crowchild Trail near 17 Avenue S.W. in Calgary on Saturday. The silver SUV appears to lose control and crosses three lanes before hitting a berm of snow.

A A

In the aftermath of Friday’s record-breaking snowstorm, a Calgary driver caught a frightening moment on her dash cam on Saturday.

A vehicle slid in front of oncoming traffic on Crowchild Trail near 17 Avenue S.W. The silver SUV appeared to lose control and crossed three lanes before hitting a berm of snow.

There is no word on any injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Crowchild Trail
calgary crowchild trail near-miss
calgary near-miss
Calgary Traffic
Crowchild Trail
dash cam calgary
dash cam calgary near-miss
near-miss calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News