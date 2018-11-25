Dash cam video captures near-miss on Crowchild Trail in Calgary
In the aftermath of Friday’s record-breaking snowstorm, a Calgary driver caught a frightening moment on her dash cam on Saturday.
A vehicle slid in front of oncoming traffic on Crowchild Trail near 17 Avenue S.W. The silver SUV appeared to lose control and crossed three lanes before hitting a berm of snow.
There is no word on any injuries.
