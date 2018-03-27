Crowchild Trail construction enters new phase

An expanded construction zone and increased police presence mark a new phase in the ongoing upgrades to Crowchild Trail in Calgary.

The $87-million facelift to one of the city’s busiest roadways will see the construction zone expanded from Bow Trail in the south, across the Crowchild Trail bridge up to 5 Ave. N.W., according to a city website post.

Police will also be on hand to help accommodate traffic, the city said in the post.

Cranes will be set up on the bridge, along with platforms to accommodate the over 100 people expected to work at the site, the city said.

Reduced speed limits, intermittent lane and ramp closures and detours along Crowchild will continue as well as on Bow Trail and Memorial Drive.

The work is not expected to finish until the fall of 2019.

The city will be providing an update on the project Tuesday at 2 p.m.