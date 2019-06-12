OPP investigating reported theft at Henvey Inlet First Nation wind farm

West Parry Sound OPP are investigating a reported theft of property valued at more than $60,000 from the Henvey Inlet First Nation wind farm in Ontario.

The reported theft occurred sometime between May 6 and 29 off of Beckonon Road at the wind farm’s entrance, police say, and the suspects reportedly stole two ground copper wire reels and a Toromont bucket.

READ MORE: Loose tire crashes into car windshield on Highway 400 near Innisfil

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.