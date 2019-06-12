Map: These are Surrey’s 10 worst intersections for crashes, according to the RCMP
Surrey RCMP have released a list of the top 10 intersections for crashes over the last three years.
The detachment says it is publishing the information after a particularly deadly May that saw a collision-related death or serious injury every week.
Mounties say 19 people were killed in motor vehicle collisions in Surrey last year, and another 20 were badly injured. At least 290 pedestrians were struck by vehicles in Surrey in 2018, RCMP said.
Surrey’s 10 worst intersections for crashes
More than half of the crashes were along King George Boulevard, while three more were along 128 Street.
“Police enforcement alone cannot make Surrey’s roadways safer,” Surrey RCMP Traffic Services Sgt. Ian MacLellan said in a media release.
“We urge our roadway users to follow the rules of the road, and to understand that by doing so, they will prevent motor vehicle collision deaths and serious injuries in Surrey.”
Mounties say a high proportion of crashes are linked to speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving — with 80 per cent of such collisions happening in intersections.
Surrey’s 10 worst intersections for crashes
- 128 St. and 96 Ave. – 24 crashes
- 96 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 18 crashes
- 104 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 18 crashes
- 64 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 17 crashes
- 176 St. and Fraser Hwy. – 16 crashes
- 128 St. and 72 Ave. – 16 crashes
- 72 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 15 crashes
- 68 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 14 crashes
- 128 St. and 80 Ave.– 14 crashes
- 88 Ave. and King George Blvd. – 13 crashes
