Man allegedly steals ring valued at over $10,000 from Kitchener jewelry store: police
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly walked off with an expensive piece of jewellery from a Kitchener jewelry store.
Police say the man walked into the jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall on Monday at around 2 p.m. and asked to see a couple of items. After looking at the items for a while, the man reportedly asked to see a ring worth well over $10,000.
Police say the man then fled the scene with the item.
They add that no one was injured in the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
