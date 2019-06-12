Crime
June 12, 2019 1:40 pm

Man allegedly steals ring valued at over $10,000 from Kitchener jewelry store: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police say the man fled the jewlery store with a ring valued at more than $10,000.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly walked off with an expensive piece of jewellery from a Kitchener jewelry store.

Police say the man walked into the jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall on Monday at around 2 p.m. and asked to see a couple of items. After looking at the items for a while, the man reportedly asked to see a ring worth well over $10,000.

Police say the man then fled the scene with the item.

READ MORE: Tesla impounded after Kitchener man clocked travelling twice the speed limit: police

They add that no one was injured in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fairview Park Mall
Fairview Park Mall Kitchener
Fairview Park Mall theft
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener news
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Region
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.