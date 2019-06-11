Tesla impounded after Kitchener man clocked travelling twice the speed limit: police

A Tesla was seized by Waterloo Regional Police on Sunday morning after its driver was reportedly caught stunt driving in Kitchener.

Police say the vehicle was clocked travelling 106 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Shirley Avenue at around 9:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old Kitchener man, had his licence suspended for seven days.

The man is also facing a stunt driving charge, and his Tesla was impounded for a week.

