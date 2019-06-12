London police release additional information in continued search for missing man

London police are asking for the public’s help in the continued search for a man first reported missing on May 29.

At that time, police said 20-year-old Tyler McMichael of London was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 24 in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

They believed he may have been travelling to the Chatham area on a bicycle.

On Wednesday, police announced that they received information suggesting McMichael may have been seen in the downtown area as recently as Saturday, June 8 and that he may have shaved his head. He might also be going by the name Sidney.

McMichael is described as white and approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information about where McMichael may be, you’re asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).