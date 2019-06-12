Canada
June 12, 2019 12:03 pm

Fire crews responds to ‘suspicious’ structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.

Firefighters at the scene.

Bathurst Fire Department
Crews from the Bathurst Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Miramichi Ave. and Model Ave. in Bathurst, N.B., on Tuesday evening.

The crew arrived approximately 8:42 p.m with firefighters getting the blaze contained very quickly.

A total of 19 members supported by three command staff responded to the scene. All units were back in service shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The Bathurst Fire Department says the blaze appears to be suspicious in nature and the cause is still under investigation.

 

