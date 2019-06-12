Fire crews responds to ‘suspicious’ structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.

Crews from the Bathurst Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Miramichi Ave. and Model Ave. in Bathurst, N.B., on Tuesday evening.

The crew arrived approximately 8:42 p.m with firefighters getting the blaze contained very quickly.

READ MORE: 4 sent to hospital after fire at Moncton apartment building

A total of 19 members supported by three command staff responded to the scene. All units were back in service shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The Bathurst Fire Department says the blaze appears to be suspicious in nature and the cause is still under investigation.