Fire crews responds to ‘suspicious’ structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
A A
Crews from the Bathurst Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Miramichi Ave. and Model Ave. in Bathurst, N.B., on Tuesday evening.
The crew arrived approximately 8:42 p.m with firefighters getting the blaze contained very quickly.
READ MORE: 4 sent to hospital after fire at Moncton apartment building
A total of 19 members supported by three command staff responded to the scene. All units were back in service shortly after 11:00 p.m.
The Bathurst Fire Department says the blaze appears to be suspicious in nature and the cause is still under investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.