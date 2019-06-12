4 sent to hospital after fire at Moncton apartment building

Four people were sent to hospital after a fire on Wednesday morning in Moncton.

The Moncton Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment building on Enterprise Street just after 5 a.m.

Moncton fire platoon Chief Paul Bruens told Global News that initial reports indicated there were three people trapped in the building. But when crews arrived, they were able to confirm that everyone was out of the building.

Four people were treated for “undisclosed injuries,” with one case being serious in nature.

Bruens said crews were on the scene for about two and a half hours.

The building suffered “extensive” smoke, heat and fire damage, Bruens said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

