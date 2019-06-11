15-year-old charged with assault at Moncton hospital
A 15-year-old boy from Moncton has been charged following an incident on Monday at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.
Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a call of an assault with a weapon at the hospital just before 11:00 p.m. The boy was arrested at the scene and appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.
He was charged with multiple offences in connection with the incident including assault, assault with a weapon against a 34-year-old man, mischief and breach of conditions.
He was ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric examination.
Earlier this month, an assault also took place in the same hospital, where a 69-year-old man attacked a nurse.
The boy is scheduled to return to court on July 10.
