15-year-old charged with assault at Moncton hospital

A 15-year-old boy from Moncton has been charged following an incident on Monday at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a call of an assault with a weapon at the hospital just before 11:00 p.m. The boy was arrested at the scene and appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.

He was charged with multiple offences in connection with the incident including assault, assault with a weapon against a 34-year-old man, mischief and breach of conditions.

He was ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric examination.

Earlier this month, an assault also took place in the same hospital, where a 69-year-old man attacked a nurse.

The boy is scheduled to return to court on July 10.