59-year-old man reported missing last seen in Barrie, possibly headed to Toronto: OPP
A 59-year-old man is missing and was reportedly last seen at the Barrie bus terminal Monday at about 2 p.m., possibly headed for Toronto, according to OPP.
Everald Locke is described to be six feet tall with a slim build, a beard and moustache, OPP add, wearing a blue jacket, a red and grey plaid shirt, and blue jeans.
According to police, there is concern for the 59-year-old’s well-being.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
