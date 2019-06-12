Crime
June 12, 2019 12:40 pm

59-year-old man reported missing last seen in Barrie, possibly headed to Toronto: OPP

A 59-year-old man who was last seen at the Barrie bus terminal Monday has been reported missing, OPP say.

A 59-year-old man is missing and was reportedly last seen at the Barrie bus terminal Monday at about 2 p.m., possibly headed for Toronto, according to OPP.

Everald Locke is described to be six feet tall with a slim build, a beard and moustache, OPP add, wearing a blue jacket, a red and grey plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

According to police, there is concern for the 59-year-old’s well-being.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

