3 rushed to hospital, including child, after incident at residential building in Etobicoke

Authorities say three people, including one child, have been rushed to hospital after an incident in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed to Global News that paramedics were called to a residential building in the area of Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 9:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson said two adults and a child have been sent to hospital.

READ MORE: Toronto cyclist arrested after allegedly throwing bottle of corrosive substance at couple with baby

Toronto paramedics told Global News the three people transported from the location were in serious condition.

However, police later said all three were conscious and breathing.

Police said the matter is under investigation and may have involved a “person in crisis.”

More to come.