New Brunswick RCMP looking to identify driver in alleged hit-and-run

New Brunswick RCMP are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Route 11 near Six Roads, N.B., on May 29.

Police say that around 1:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a call about a two-vehicle collision on Route 11.

The Mounties say a dark blue Honda Civic was travelling southbound in the passing lane when a light blue Chrysler Sebring also tried to merge into the passing lane and allegedly sideswiped the vehicle.

The Honda Civic swerved and attempted to avoid impact, according to police.

As a result, it rolled over and came to rest in the ditch of the median, police said. Two of the four occupants in the Honda sustained minor injuries but did not require further medical attention.

The driver of Sebring reportedly did not stop.

New Brunswick RCMP are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 506-393-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.