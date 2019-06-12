Minden woman accused of theft at Lindsay store
A Minden, Ont., woman has been accused of theft following an alleged incident at a store in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a woman entered a store on Kent Street West at around 11:30 a.m. and allegedly took a number of items from the business, concealing them in her purse. Police say she then left the business without making any attempt to pay for the items.
The woman was reportedly stopped by store security staff and held until police officers arrived and arrested her.
Ashley Young, 20, of Minden, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 18.
