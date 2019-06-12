4 Peterborough teens charged with break and enter at Park Street residence: police

Four Peterborough teens have been arrested and charged with break and enter following a Tuesday night incident.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a Park Street South residence for a reported “large disturbance” around 8:15 p.m. Police were informed that four female teenagers had allegedly broken into the residence of a person they know and that a disturbance reportedly took place and damaged was caused to the residence.

Victoria Leeanne Larabie, 19, of Townsend Street in Peterborough, was charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Two 16-year-olds were also charged with break and enter, and another 16-year-old was charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused under 18 cannot be released.

All four of the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

