Teen charged with arson at Fenelon Falls Secondary School

A teenager faces multiple counts of arson following fires at Fenelon Falls Secondary last month.

READ MORE: OPP investigating suspicious fires at Fenelon Falls Secondary School

On May 30 around 11:35 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and firefighters were called to the school for a fire-related call.

OPP say firefighters located three small fires in a change room area. They were quickly extinguished.

Police say there were no injuries and the fires did not cause any damage.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

READ MORE: One dead after fire destroys house north of Yarker, Ontario

Connor Luff, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and disregard for human life.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 4.

WATCH: Two fires ignite hour apart in Oshawa