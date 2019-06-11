Oprah show cancelled in Toronto due to NBA Finals

Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming show scheduled at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for Friday has been cancelled due to the ongoing NBA Finals games.

The show was booted because of the NBA Finals schedule and the NBA’s requirements for the Scotiabank Arena, according to a Live Nation Ontario tweet.

Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the "Your Path Made Clear" show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7BxtwtFjlI — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) June 11, 2019

The Toronto show was supposed to kick off Winfrey’s Canadian summer tour ‘Your Path Made Clear,’ which would see her sharing personal stories and life lessons. The tour would also promote Winfrey’s new book, The Path Made Clear.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where the Toronto Raptors will play against the Golden State Warriors, will take place in California on Thursday.

If the Raptors lose Game 6, they will play at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The Toronto team is one game away from clinching the NBA’s 2019 championship.

According to Live Nation Ontario, all tickets purchased for Winfrey’s show will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

Winfrey is also scheduled to stop in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24) on her Canadian tour.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich

