Missing Woman
June 11, 2019 2:36 pm

New Westminster police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police say Andrea Gus was last seen in New Westminster on Friday, June 7.

New Westminster police
A A

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

Andrea Gus was last seen on Friday, June 7, in the New Westminster area. Police say she’s been known to frequent Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and may have been seen on June 9 in the Whalley area.

READ MORE: Victoria police searching for missing 33-year-old woman, last seen mid-May

Gus is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight, with a slim build and brown hair she usually wears in a ponytail. She has a tattoo on her shoulder of a music clef.

WATCH: Violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls a form of “genocide,” report says

Police said they have checked in areas she’s known to spend time, but have not been able to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
andra gus
Missing
Missing Indigenous Woman
missing new westminster woman
Missing Woman
New Westminster Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.