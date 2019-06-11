New Westminster police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

Andrea Gus was last seen on Friday, June 7, in the New Westminster area. Police say she’s been known to frequent Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and may have been seen on June 9 in the Whalley area.

Gus is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight, with a slim build and brown hair she usually wears in a ponytail. She has a tattoo on her shoulder of a music clef.

Police said they have checked in areas she’s known to spend time, but have not been able to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police.