Fredericton Fire Department unveils new tanker aimed at enhancing public safety

The Fredericton Fire Department unveiled the newest tanker in their fleet to the city’s planning advisory committee on Tuesday.

On the steps of city hall councilors, firemen and passersby got to catch a glimpse inside the state of the art fire truck.

“We’re staying very current with the kind of equipment that we need in order to provide the level of public safety that the people in this city expect,” says City Councillor Stephen Chase.

READ MORE: N.B. police investigating house fire, sudden death as suspicious

The truck was purchased with consultation from the Fire department on features and design.

“It has all the best equipment for running on hydrants and for in city operations as well as additional things to assist us in rural applications like porter tanks, so we can shuttle water back and forth from rivers and lakes,” said Dwayne Killingbeck, the Fredericton Fire Chief.

Engine three will replace the over 20 year old tanker used previously by the department.

.@CityFredFire unveiled the newest tanker in their fleet to the city’s planning advisory committee.

On the steps of city hall councillors, firemen and passersby got to catch a glimpse inside the state of the art fire truck. Engine 3 will cost around $600K. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/A7NAPXGq6g — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) June 11, 2019

Councilors say engine three will enhance public safety and enable the fire crews to do their best work during rescues.

The new fire vehicle costs the city around $700,000

“Council has invested in this knowing that we have to give our employees those tools to do their job effectively,” said Eric Megarity – Fredericton Ward 6 City Councillor.

The trucks previously used by the department will be put up for sale.