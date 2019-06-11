YouTube beauty blogger accused of selling ‘lumpy’ and ‘hairy’ lipstick
Two things lipstick isn’t meant to be: lumpy or hairy.
But that’s what several online purchasers claim they found upon ordering new beauty products from YouTube beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill. Hill’s cosmetic line, Jaclyn Cosmetics, launched two weeks ago, and fans were clamouring to try out her wares.
But instead of raving about the new products, several customers took to social media to complain, with the majority of the dissent focused on the lipstick. Some even posted pictures to accompany the negative reviews, which described the lipstick as “lumpy” upon arrival — and worse still, some images appear to show little hairs sticking out of the lipstick.
Here’s a sample of the social media reaction:
Jaclyn Cosmetics was quick to issue a statement about the faulty product.
“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one per cent of orders were impacted by compromised product,” read the statement.
“We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed. We are keeping an eye on the Jaclyn Cosmetics social channels and info@jaclyncosmetics.com, and welcome all feedback. We love our customers and are proud of our successful launch.”
Hill herself tweeted an explanation for the cosmetic conundrum on Saturday after she received a lot of backlash from fans, and the blogger blamed the presence of hair on the assembly factory workers’ gloves. She was apologetic and offered to right any wrongs, even admitting she acted “unprofessionally” when first confronted with the lipstick issues.
She has offered full refunds to anybody who received a faulty product.
Jaclyn Cosmetics launched 20 nude lipsticks as part of its initial brand launch, each going for US$18. Despite the issues, they are all sold out on the website.
Hill is a preeminent beauty blogger on YouTube, and she’s been around since 2011. As of this writing, she has 5.9 million subscribers.
Global News has reached out to Jaclyn Cosmetics for further clarification on the products.Follow @CJancelewicz
