YouTube beauty blogger accused of selling ‘lumpy’ and ‘hairy’ lipstick

Two things lipstick isn’t meant to be: lumpy or hairy.

But that’s what several online purchasers claim they found upon ordering new beauty products from YouTube beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill. Hill’s cosmetic line, Jaclyn Cosmetics, launched two weeks ago, and fans were clamouring to try out her wares.

But instead of raving about the new products, several customers took to social media to complain, with the majority of the dissent focused on the lipstick. Some even posted pictures to accompany the negative reviews, which described the lipstick as “lumpy” upon arrival — and worse still, some images appear to show little hairs sticking out of the lipstick.

Here’s a sample of the social media reaction:

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on "Decaf" ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement? pic.twitter.com/D9acDVtDgH — Krystal Duarte (@mizzgrizzlybee) June 7, 2019

Jaclyn Cosmetics was quick to issue a statement about the faulty product.

“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one per cent of orders were impacted by compromised product,” read the statement.

“We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed. We are keeping an eye on the Jaclyn Cosmetics social channels and info@jaclyncosmetics.com, and welcome all feedback. We love our customers and are proud of our successful launch.”

Hill herself tweeted an explanation for the cosmetic conundrum on Saturday after she received a lot of backlash from fans, and the blogger blamed the presence of hair on the assembly factory workers’ gloves. She was apologetic and offered to right any wrongs, even admitting she acted “unprofessionally” when first confronted with the lipstick issues.

She has offered full refunds to anybody who received a faulty product.

My team and I are working very hard on finding out EXACTLY what is causing the “grittiness & bumpy texture” on some of my lipsticks. I am so sorry to see some of you dissatisfied with my product. I will make it right for you & learn from this mistake! That’s a promise❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

Also, I have apologized to the first girl who tweeted me about her lipstick not being perfect. I reacted very unprofessionally & that’s never my intention. I always want you guys to be comfortable sharing your concerns with me. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product!😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again. https://t.co/qn6UTUJzRE — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

Jaclyn Cosmetics launched 20 nude lipsticks as part of its initial brand launch, each going for US$18. Despite the issues, they are all sold out on the website.

Hill is a preeminent beauty blogger on YouTube, and she’s been around since 2011. As of this writing, she has 5.9 million subscribers.

Global News has reached out to Jaclyn Cosmetics for further clarification on the products.