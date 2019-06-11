Crime
June 11, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: June 11, 2019 10:24 am

Durham police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found in Whitby neighbourhood

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham Regional Police are investigating after officers received reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in a Whitby neighbourhood.

Durham Regional Police are investigating several hand-written anti-Semitic signs found in a Whitby neighbourhood.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. on Sunday to a call from a resident who had located three pieces of scrap wood with writing on them in Peel Park on Trent Street, near Brock Street South and Burn Street East.

Investigators said they also found similar signs with anti-Semitic language and symbols written on them in the nearby areas of Burns Street and Athol Street.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspects after 6 hate crimes, some anti-Semitic, reported in Burlington

There’s currently no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-88-579-1520 ext. 1825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

