Police respond after vehicle hits pedestrian in south Edmonton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries late Monday afternoon after reportedly being hit by a car in south Edmonton.

Police said the collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at 71 Street and 34 Avenue.

They said although details about injuries were not available, the pedestrian is a woman and she is expected to survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and police said the west lanes of 34 Avenue were closed as an investigation looking into what happened got underway.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital.