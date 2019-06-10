Calgary’s Bearspaw Country Club to reopen for rest of golf season

Calgary’s Bearspaw Country Club is going to reopen for the remainder of the golf season, as a semi-private course, according to owners.

It halted operations on May 1, because of financial troubles related to renovations.

Windmill Golf Group decided to open the course to the public for the first time in the course’s history.

Barry Ehlert, the group’s owner, is excited for the opportunity and wants to be as transparent as possible with former members.

“We’re coming in short term for the season to get the golf course back open,” he said. “We’re going to engage with the members that have been here recently and encourage them to come back.

“We don’t anticipate all the members coming back, so we will — for the first time — allow some outside guests. We still want to refer to Bearspaw as a private club that allows some outside guests [to] play in conjunction with those members that do come back. Obviously, those members will get some really great privileges and booking windows outside of the outside guests.

Ehlert said tee times will be available online Tuesday and they hope to open on Friday.