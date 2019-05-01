Calgary’s Bearspaw Country Club in Calgary cease operations

Prominent private Calgary golf course Bearspaw Country Club has ceased operations.

Monty Balderston, who sits on the Bearspaw’s Country Club board of directors, confirmed the club emailed members Wednesday to notify them of the decision.

Balderston said it was “a private matter” and would not comment further on the impact for employees or for members, who have already paid dues for this year.

Government of Alberta documents obtained by Global News show three liens against Bearspaw Country Club Ltd.

The first, by Toronto Dominion Bank, dates back to March 2016.

A second was filed in March 2017 by John Deere Financial Inc., and the third, in June 2018, by CWB National Leasing Inc.

Several members and people who live alongside the course told Global News they’re frustrated and hope to get some of their money back.