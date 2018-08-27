$25K in ‘mindless destruction’ done at central Alberta golf course

Upwards of $25,000 in damage was done at a central Alberta golf course last week, where several golf carts and part of the course were damaged.

The Wolf Creek Golf Resort in Ponoka, Alta. said the damage was done last Monday night.

“We had some visitors in the night that thought it would be fun to take a bunch of our power carts and go do some destruction with them,” head professional Aaron Miller said.

Mill said the vandals were able to use screwdrivers to start six golf carts. They then proceeded to do damage to the golf course.

“Caused a little bit of damage to the course but nothing too serious,” Miller said. “Our grounds crew was able to fix everything up the next day in relatively quick fashion.

“The carts they couldn’t get going, they settled for tearing the dashes out and destroying the GPS and stuff like that.”

The wheels on a few of the carts were bent off the axles.

Miller said four carts were taken from the course. The carts were found two days ago in some nearby bushes, he said.

Monday evening some cowardly vandals decided to cause destruction to our cart fleet. A dozen carts damaged and 4 carts are still missing. If you hear of anything please contact us or Ponoka RCMP and hopefully we can catch these idiots. pic.twitter.com/14mlsf0i2T — Wolf Creek Golf (@wolfcreekgolf) August 24, 2018

Miller said he’s very disappointed with the vandalism and said it’s another example of the rural crime happening in Alberta.

“It’s saddening to see. You can see people stealing a cart to try to sell for money to get something out of it at the end of the day, but to just come out and cause destruction, that part hurts,” he said.

“We have pretty close-knit communities out this way. I think we’ve all heard all the stories of rural crime going on all around the province in various areas so I guess it was our time to get it. But you wish it could be back in the days where you didn’t have to lock your doors at night.

“The part of causing mindless destruction for just makes you shake your head.”

Miller said the RCMP are investigating.