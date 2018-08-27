Canada
August 27, 2018 1:50 pm

Golfer taken to hospital after gunshot wound at Alberta tournament 

By Staff The Canadian Press

A golfer suffered a gunshot wound during a northern Alberta tournament.

AlbertoLov / Getty Images
A A

A golfer encountered a bogey of a much different variety when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while participating in a tournament in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP say the man was playing south of Grande Prairie on Saturday afternoon when he was wounded.

A witness took him to hospital where he was treated and released.

Police checked the golf course and discovered there was an organized competition taking place at a nearby shooting range at the time of the tournament.

Mounties are still investigating but say they’re confident there’s no risk to public safety.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Golf
Alberta golf tournament
alberta golfer
alberta golfer shot
alberta gun range
Alberta RCMP
grande prairie gun range
Gun Range
Gunshot Wound
shooting range

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News