Golfer taken to hospital after gunshot wound at Alberta tournament 

A golfer encountered a bogey of a much different variety when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while participating in a tournament in northwestern Alberta.
RCMP say the man was playing south of Grande Prairie on Saturday afternoon when he was wounded.
A witness took him to hospital where he was treated and released.
Police checked the golf course and discovered there was an organized competition taking place at a nearby shooting range at the time of the tournament.
Mounties are still investigating but say they’re confident there’s no risk to public safety.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.