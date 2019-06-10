Kelowna man in custody after allegedly assaulting 3 people at a Rutland temple

A man was rushed to the hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being assaulted inside the Okanagan Sikh Temple early Monday morning.

RCMP officers said they were called to the temple on the 1100 block of Rutland Road just before 9 a.m. when a previously unknown man entered the property and began to act aggressively towards others.

According to police, a witness said the suspect’s aggressive behaviour escalated and shifted toward him, after the witness confronted the suspect for grabbing hold of a woman’s arm. The suspect then proceeded to enter the temple, where he allegedly assaulted another man before that man and the witness managed to wrestle him to the ground.

“Both men should be recognized for their bravery and determination in subduing the suspect, despite being injured during the physical altercation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“These men more than likely prevented further similar attacks against other innocent bystanders.”

The suspect, a 29-year-old Kelowna man, remains in police custody and is facing a number of potential criminal charges. Investigators said that at this time, they do not believe the man’s actions were religiously motivated.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or had a similar encounter in the immediate area is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.