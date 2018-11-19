Graffiti
November 19, 2018 4:20 pm

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Racist graffiti was found on the wall of Kelowna's Sikh temple on Davie Road Monday morning.

Kelowna's Sikh temple on Davie Road has been vandalized with racist graffiti.

Black paint was sprayed onto a wall near the parking lot.

“It’s sad that people would do something like that, that people in today’s society still don’t accept everybody,” said Tarsem Goraya, a spokesperson for the temple. “It’s sad; some people have a sick mind.”

