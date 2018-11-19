Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti
Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road has been vandalized with racist graffiti.
Black paint was sprayed onto a wall near the parking lot.
“It’s sad that people would do something like that, that people in today’s society still don’t accept everybody,” said Tarsem Goraya, a spokesperson for the temple. “It’s sad; some people have a sick mind.”
