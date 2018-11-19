Fernie man killed in collision with dump truck at Elkview mine

RCMP have confirmed a 38-year-old man from Fernie, B.C., was killed on Sunday just after 10:30 a.m.

In a media release, RCMP said the man died after the pickup truck he was in collided with a fully loaded dump truck at Teck Coal’s Elkview Mine in Sparwood.

RCMP added the man was driving the truck, was critically injured and ‎did not survive. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Elk Valley RCMP said they are continuing to investigate the collision and are working with the BC Coroners Service.