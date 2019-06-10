Cyclist involved in Penticton hit and run

RCMP responded to a hit and run involving a cyclist and a motorist in Penticton Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a passerby called 911 to report a cyclist laying on the ground after being hit by a vehicle on Eastside Road, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a Pontiac Vibe or another Pontiac-brand vehicle that has a small honeycomb-style grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.