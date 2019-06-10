Mother dog and 9 puppies found in sealed box in B.C. dump

The B.C. SPCA is trying to find the person who abandoned a mother dog and her litter of puppies in a sealed box at the Puntzi Lake landfill.

According to the SPCA, the animals were found on June 5 by a Good Samaritan. They were taken to a local veterinary clinic where they stayed overnight before being transferred to the SPCA’s Quesnel and District office.

The organization said the mother dog, Casey, is believed to be about a year old and a border collie-husky mix.

Her five male and four female puppies are about a week old, it added.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a media release.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

The SPCA says the puppies will be available for adoption once they are seven weeks old, which is old enough for them to leave their mother.

In the meantime, the organization is asking for donations of puppy pads, teething toys, sheets and small collars to help care for the animals.

Anyone with information about the origin of the dogs is asked to contact the B.C. SPCA hotline at 1-855-662-7722.