Police investigating vandalism, copper wire theft in northeastern New Brunswick

Police in northeastern New Brunswick are investigating damage to an abandoned building and theft of copper wire.

New Brunswick RCMP say they received a report shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday of damage at a building in Paquetville, N.B., about 50 kilometres east of Bathurst.

Officers arrived to find extensive damage to several windows, doors and walls, as well as copper wire stripped from the building.

Police believe the incident happened sometime over the last few months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caraquet RCMP or Crime Stoppers.