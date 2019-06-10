TransLink to boost service on dozens of overcrowded routes
TransLink says it is permanently increasing service on 26 of its most overcrowded routes.
The transit agency says it is also boosting service to the region’s ferry terminals, beaches and tourist destinations for the summer.
The shift, which takes effect on June 24, is the result of feedback from TransLink’s 2018 Transit Service Performance Review.
That review found increased overcrowding in all regions at all times of the day, with 52 routes showing consistent, sustained overcrowding for an hour or more per day in 2018.
Vancouver had the worst overcrowding, but it grew most dramatically in the region’s southeast.
The transit agency is also hiking transit fares on July 1, as part of scheduled annual increases meant to help fund an expansion of transit service.
Single-use fares will climb five cents for cash payments and by 10 cents for stored value fares. Monthly passes will climb by $2 for concession fares and $3 for adult fares.
The following routes will see service increases:
Southeast (Surrey, North Delta, Langleys, White Rock)
- The 301 will see doubled service on Sundays
- More frequent service to the 319 and 323 seven days a week
- Increased service for the 324, 335, 340, 341, 345, and N19
Southwest (Richmond, Tsawwassen, South Delta, Ladner)
- Adding service to the 403, 430, and 640
- Seasonal only: 620 trips will run later to accommodate ferry schedules
Burnaby/New Westminster
- Bringing more weekend trips to the 95 B-Line, 100, and 144
- Increasing weekday service for routes 101, 104, and 123
- The 100 will run full routes between 22nd Street station and the Marpole loop on weekday mornings
North Shore
- Permanently increasing service for the 240 on weekdays and Sundays
- Increasing Saturday service on the 210
- Seasonal only: Increased service on the 227, 236, and 262 for the summer to improve access to Lynn Canyon Park, Lynn Valley Centre, Grouse Mountain, and Lions Bay
Northeast (Port Moody, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam)
- Seasonal only: Bringing back routes 150 and 179 to provide trips to White Pine Beach and Buntzen Lake
Vancouver/UBC
- Adding service on weekends to the 25, 33, 41, and 84
- Seasonal only: Increasing service to the 23 to improve access to English Bay
- Seasonal only: Easier access to Stanley Park with added shuttles to Route 19 between Main Street-Science World Station and Stanley Park
- Seasonal only: Increases to the 2, 5/6, 15, and 50 all summer long
