Where in Metro Vancouver you can watch the Raptors take on the Warriors in Game 5

The Toronto Raptors are poised to make history Monday night by becoming the first Canadian team to win an NBA title.

The Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors and hope to close out the series Monday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Fans in Toronto began lining up on Friday morning to watch Monday night’s game at Jurassic Park.

A Vancouver city councillor floated the idea of setting up a free, public viewing area for residents to watch the Raptors play in the NBA Finals, but the city nixed the idea, saying it didn’t have enough time to properly prepare for the event.

Numerous bars and restaurants will be screening Game 5, including The Sportsbar Live! at Rogers Arena, Fortune Sound Club, and the Butcher & Bullock.

Cineplex will host Raptors viewing parties at the following locations:

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

The Abbotsford Centre, which serves as home for the Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, will also host an official viewing party for basketball fans in the Fraser Valley. Tickets are available online.

TOMORROW: Jurassic Park is alive at @AbbyCentre as @City_Abbotsford presents a FREE NBA Finals Viewing Party. Let all of 🇨🇦 hear BC as we rep the North. Spread the word, history awaits. Free tickets: https://t.co/n7cGvs28if Doors: 5:30 PM

📺: 6 PM#WeTheNorth x #StealTheShow pic.twitter.com/pDHW0t6Mqo — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) June 10, 2019