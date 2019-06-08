Raptors fans camp in line for Jurassic Park nearly 3 days before Game 5

Two Raptors fans are making sure they get into Toronto’s Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Tyler Seaton and Angie Taylor, both from Cambridge, said they arrived at Jurassic Park Friday morning, stayed for Game 4, and then set up camp in the line immediately after the Raptors won — nearly three days before Game 5.

“We’ve got the tent, as you can see. We’ve got the butane stove, cooler full of food, snacks, hygiene products,” Seaton said.

“We’ve got the bathrooms over there supplied by MLSE. We’re good to go.”

They said they’ve been Raptors fans for about 10 years and wanted to come “to witness history.”

“Raps all the way. Raps in five,” Seaton said.

On Friday night, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105 to 92 in Oakland.

With the series at 3-1, the Raptors are now one win away from becoming NBA champions.

Game 5 returns to Toronto on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.