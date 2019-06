Fans from all over the country travelled to Jurassic Park in Toronto to watch the Toronto Raptors. With massive lines around city blocks, die-hard fans waited 15 hours just to get in. The infamous Jurassic Park has expanded to viewing parties to over 37 cities nationwide. The massive street viewing party has become a staple for fans and #TOinSLOMO takes you along for the emotional ride fans experience in Jurassic Park.