Prince Louis wears Prince Harry’s childhood outfit during Queen’s birthday

It may have been Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremonial birthday, but it looks like Prince Louis of Cambridge stole the show.

During his first Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, the one-year-old waved to the public wearing a vintage hand-me-down from his uncle.

The white shirt with blue embroidery and bright blue shorts combo was first seen on Prince Harry in 1986.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana’s tiara during Trump state banquet







The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on June 8 2019 (left) and Princess Anne and Prince Harry in 1986 (right). Photo: Getty Images

At the age of two during that year, Prince Harry posed with Princess Anne during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Both toddlers were held on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Not only this, but some reports have also pointed out how similar the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne also looked with their hats and yellow-toned dresses.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth celebrates official birthday with annual Trooping the Colour parade

And this is not the first time hand-me-downs were seen in the royal family.

In 2015, Prince George (also during the Trooping the Colour parade) wore the same outfit his father Prince William wore in 1984.



Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 13, 2015. Photo: Getty Images

The powder blue peter pan collar shirt and matching shorts were also worn by the Duke of Cambridge during Prince Harry’s christening. The two just wore difference shoes.

Prince William at his brother Prince Harry’s christening in 1984. Photo Getty Images

And who could forget when the two also matched in this adorable red and white combo.



In this composite image, a comparison has been made between Prince William (left) and Prince George (right) wearing similar clothing. Photo Getty Images

On the left, Prince William was seen leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in 1984 after visiting his newborn brother Prince Harry and the picture on the right, Prince George was photographed arriving at the christening of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday with Trooping of the Colour parade

On Saturday, the Queen celebrated her 93rd birthday with members of the royal family. Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all in attendance. This was Markle’s first public outing since giving birth to her son Archie.

The Queen’s actual birthday is April 21, but the official ceremony is always held in June. On her actual birthday, the Queen celebrates with immediate family.

— With files from the Canadian Press