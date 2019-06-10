Raptors fans ‘around the nation’ asked to sing Canadian anthem for Game 5

The Toronto Raptors are leaving the Canadian anthem up to fans for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The NBA says fans in the arena and “around the nation” are being asked to join in the singing of the Canadian anthem ahead of the start of the game at 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

During the last Raptors home game on June 2, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara sang O Canada while the crowd in the arena joined in.

After the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Raptors fans there seemingly took over the arena with chants as well as their own rendition of O Canada.

The Toronto Raptors are the only NBA team in Canada and have seen huge support throughout the country during the first-ever NBA Finals series held partly outside of the United States.

In addition to dozens of viewing parties around the Greater Toronto Area, there have also been parties throughout the country during games, including in Halifax, Montreal and a number of Cineplex theatres throughout the country.

Performing the American national anthem for Monday night’s game will be Grammy award-winning R&B singer Monica, who has had a number of hits on Billboard’s R&B chart.

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer @MonicaBrown will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the 2019 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV, while the @Raptors invite all fans to join in the singing of the Canadian anthem. ⏰: 9:00pm/et 🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/ASj2nA2CVl — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2019